It’s ‘Eat Local’ Month At Littleton Food Co-Op

LITTLETON, N.H. — As part of Eat Local Month in August, the Littleton Food Coop is putting on the Live Free + Eat Local Challenge with local culinary events during the month.
“August is one of our favorite months at the Littleton Food Co-op,” said the Co-op’s Becky Colpitts. “Our mission is to support-local, and our vision is to be a catalyst for cultivating a vibrant community and regional economy. We do this daily, and in August we celebrate!”
The Co-op is partnering with the NH Food Alliance to encourage all Granite Staters to celebrate food grown, caught, and produced in New Hampshire, “and since our community is Vermont as well, we celebrate our Vermont producers in bringing a delicious spree of good food to local tables.”
The Live Free + Eat Local Challenge challenges the community to participate in its events and expand knowledge of local food repertoire.
Littleton Food Co-op events include:
August 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Eat Local for Your Soul. Meet and greet local artist Ellen Fisch, and have local snacks at the reception. Noon-3 p.m., Local Food Celebration, free tastings and samples from nearby farms and producers.
August 16, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. - Farm Tours on the Localvore Bus. Board the bus for a guided tour of three fabulous farms. Reservations are required. For ticket info go to littletoncoop.com or visit social media.
“This year, it’s more important than ever to support New Hampshire’s farmers and fisherman, who have faced unprecedented growing and harvesting challenges due to recent weather events,” Colpitts noted. “Head to nheatslocal.com to keep up with events that NH Eats Local Month partners are hosting throughout August.”
