Jacob Urban Receives Award At Northern Vermont University

Jacob Urban of Jackson, Wy., received the Faculty and Staff Recognition Award on Sept. 21 during Homecoming & Family Weekend at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
He was among four alumni and one former administrator of Lyndon State College — now NVU-Lyndon — recognized by the NVU-Lyndon Alumni Council at the Alumni Awards and Roll Call Brunch.
The Faculty and Staff Recognition Award was established in 1998 by the Alumni Council to honor a current or past faculty or staff member who has made a significant impact on the lives of alumni.
Urban graduated from Lyndon State College in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation. Over the past 23 years, his experience in the outdoor industry has included the roles of undergraduate professor, mountain guide, program director, instructor, corporate and search and rescue trainer, and TV personality and host.
He founded, owns and operates the Jackson Hole Outdoor Leadership Institute, which develops and delivers curriculum in avalanche education and pre-hospital emergency medical training in urban and wilderness environments.
Urban is an adjunct faculty member in NVU-Lyndon’s outdoor education, leadership and tourism program, formerly the mountain recreation management program. He is also an adjunct faculty member at Central Wyoming College. He is an American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE) Level 1 & 2 course leader, instructor and pro-trainer; an American Mountain Guides Single Pitch instructor; a Wilderness Emergency Medical Technician; a Wyoming EMS coordinator, evaluator and instructor; and an instructor with the American Heart Association and American Red Cross.
Urban is on the education review committee of the American Avalanche Association and is an advisory board member for AIARE. In his free time, he slides on snow, runs over dirt and scrambles over rocks in the Tetons.
