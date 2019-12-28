Jane Arthur Elected NVRH Board Chair

Jane Arthur is the new chair of the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital board. (Courtesy Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Jane Arthur, who has served on the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Board for six years, was elected NVRH Board Chair during the organization’s annual meeting on Dec. 3. The Board Chair serves as the first point of contact for the Board of Trustees, and is responsible for ensuring that the board’s objectives are met and that all members are participating in the shared governance of the hospital.

Arthur grew up in San Diego, Calif. and was trained as a nurse and as a lawyer. She originally came to Vermont to attend a program at Karmê Chöling, a Shambhala meditation center located in Barnet. After some time spent in Colorado, Arthur returned to Vermont and became the director of Karmê Chöling in 2006.

