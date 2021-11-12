Jane Swett Joins Peabody & Smith Realty

Jane Swett recently became a full-time sales associate in the Peabody & Smith Realty Littleton office. The Dalton resident said she is looking forward “to helping people find their place to call home…”
Family changes brought Jane and her husband to the North Country several years ago, and they are now part of a multi-generational household with her daughter and grandsons. “I am grateful every day for the opportunity to live in such a wonderful place,” she notes. “The opportunity to do the things I enjoy such as skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, canoeing and all the other outdoor activities that are available to us in this area, along with the welcoming community, has made this a place I am proud to call home.”
“Jane’s career in customer service prior to joining us is invaluable,” says Andy Smith, president of Peabody & Smith Realty. “Her skills in understanding people’s preferences and her strong desire to help them achieve their goals is a win-win for them. Having her further enhances our ability to provide outstanding quality services for all our clients and customers.”
