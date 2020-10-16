Jay Chelley Receives Northern Gateway Director’s Award

From left, Linda Hutchins, Jim Weagle, Jay Celley and Rita Cloutier. (Courtesy photo)

The Northern Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce surprised Jay Celley recently with its Director’s Award, while he was volunteering at the Lion’s Den in Lancaster, N.H.

Celley for years has shown up out of the blue to help any organization or event in Lancaster, board members said. “He just seems to appear when there is something going on where he can help, especially when it involves muscle work. He happily jumps in enthusiastically and tirelessly,” says Anne Morgan of the Lancaster Historical Society.

