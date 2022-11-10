DALTON, N.H. — The Dalton selectboard announced Oct. 31 the appointment of Jeanette Charon as Town Administrator.
Shortly after her arrival, she stepped up to fill vacancies in the town clerk and tax collector positions. Charon has much experience, having managed a large construction business in Chicago and other cities around the U.S. prior to moving to Dalton.
Charon is investigating funding opportunities and the selectboard anticipates submitting grant proposals for areas such as economic development planning, transportation/road upgrades and transfer station improvements.
New Projects: A sample of projects already underway include: Implementing a modern GIS based tax map system (currently in Beta testing and expected to be released to the public by the end of the year): Installing a new pump, flow meter and monitoring system for the Sewer System (estimated completion in December): Purchasing air packs and tanks for the fire department, bringing it into compliance with current safety standards: Assessing and addressing the significant amount of deferred maintenance of the municipal buildings. For example, work on the municipal building boilers completed last winter brought the system up to code. The board recently engaged a firm to do a building-wide assessment, which will inform the prioritization of remaining maintenance projects.
New Hours: The selectboard and Charon announce new hours for town offices, including 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the town clerk/tac collectors office, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday for the selectboard office. “Please join the selectboard in welcoming Jeanette to Dalton and to her new roles!” said the selectboard in a statement.
