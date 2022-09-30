Jeudevine Library Director To Retire After 22 Years

HARDWICK — The Board of Trustees of the Jeudevine Library announced that Lisa Sammet, library director for the past 22 years, will retire on Dec. 31.
She began as library director in May 2000, making $7.50 per hour. At the time she had one helper for a couple of hours a week. Sammet did all the cleaning.
At the time, few people used the library; it was dusty and the books were mostly too old to be of interest. Over the past 22 years, Sammet brought the library forward into the new century to the point where the library is a vital part of the community. Many people make a special trip to Hardwick because the Jeudevine, despite its tiny size, has a consistently fresh collection of new books, noted Ross Connelly, library trustee.
The trustees credit Sammet’s diligence and perseverance in writing grants for equipment and books, making computers available (along with providing help to use them), and creating a suite of programming for both adults and children.
“She has every reason to feel proud of this enormous accomplishment, and the board can only thank her and express our deep gratitude for all she’s done for this community,” notes the trustees in a press release.
Another piece of Sammet’s legacy is her work toward expanding the historic library to be more of a full community center. Much of this work was done in donated hours.
The trustees plan to celebrate Sammet ahead of her retirement and will be inviting the public to that event once a date and location are determined.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.