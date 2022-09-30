Jeudevine Library Director To Retire After 22 Years
Buy Now

Jeudevine Library in Hardwick

HARDWICK — The Board of Trustees of the Jeudevine Library announced that Lisa Sammet, library director for the past 22 years, will retire on Dec. 31.

She began as library director in May 2000, making $7.50 per hour. At the time she had one helper for a couple of hours a week. Sammet did all the cleaning.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.