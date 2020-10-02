Jonathan Ross Ordained As Episcopal Deacon

Newly-ordained deacon, the Reverend Jonathan Ross, at left, is shown with the Right Reverend Bishop Shannon MacVean-Brown, and newly ordained priest, the Reverend Thom Rock. (Courtesy Photo)

Jonathan Ross, of West Danville, was ordained as a Deacon in the Episcopal Church at an outdoor service at Rock Point in Burlington.

Although ordinations are usually festive occasions attended by many well-wishers and friends, this service was limited in size. Jonathan was accompanied by his immediate family and by the Rev. John Perry, rector of St. John the Baptist Church in Hardwick, who presented him to the Bishop for ordination. In the traditional laying-on-of-hands ceremony, Bishop Shannon MacVean-Brown ordained Jonathan as Deacon, and Thom Rock as priest.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.