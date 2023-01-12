Jones Joins Badger Peabody & Smith
Maggie Jones

LITTLETON, N.H. — Maggie Jones of Lancaster has joined the firm of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty and will be based at the firm’s Littleton office.

For Jones, her career in real estate started by chance. “I moved to New Hampshire in 2015, began my own photography business, and set out to buy my first house,” she recalled. “In the eight months of actively searching for the perfect home, I found I had cultivated a skill for real estate and really enjoyed it.”

