Jones Joins Badger Peabody & Smith

LITTLETON, N.H. — Maggie Jones of Lancaster has joined the firm of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty and will be based at the firm’s Littleton office.
For Jones, her career in real estate started by chance. “I moved to New Hampshire in 2015, began my own photography business, and set out to buy my first house,” she recalled. “In the eight months of actively searching for the perfect home, I found I had cultivated a skill for real estate and really enjoyed it.”
While based out of the Littleton office, Jones, who worked the previous six years in real estate in Lancaster, expects to continue to assist sellers and buyers in the greater Lancaster area. As with most of the agents in the Littleton office, Jones is also licensed in Vermont.
“Many of our agents have worked with Maggie in the past on a number of closings and the comments and feedback about Maggie and her level of professionalism really stood out. We are pleased to welcome Maggie to our team,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty broker/owner Andy Smith said.
When not working, Jones serves on an advisory committee for the Northern Forest Center, the Lancaster Master Plan Committee, and is vice chair of the Lancaster Planning Board.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.