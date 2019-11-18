Justin Chenette Receives Outstanding Young Alumni Award At Northern Vermont University

LYNDON — Justin Chenette of Saco, Maine, received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award on Sept. 21 during Homecoming & Family Weekend at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
He was among four alumni and one former administrator of Lyndon State College — now NVU-Lyndon — recognized by the NVU-Lyndon Alumni Council at the Alumni Awards and Roll Call Brunch.
The Outstanding Young Alumni Award is given to alumni who have completed their degree within the past 10 years and have distinguished themselves professionally in their field of study.
Chenette earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast news with minors in political science and multimedia communications in 2012 and graduated a semester early. He was a producer, reporter and anchor for the campus’s student-run TV station News7 and worked back home as the assistant morning producer for Good Day Maine at Fox 23.
In 2012, Chenette became the nation’s youngest openly gay legislator and Maine’s youngest lawmaker at 21. He’s in his fourth term in the Maine Legislature and has served as both a state senator and state representative. The Advocate magazine named him “an architect of the next decade” and listed him among the 40 Under 40 most accomplished leaders in the country in 2013.
Chenette is past president and current vice president of the downtown revitalization organization Saco Main Street and is an avid volunteer through the Rotary Club. Each year, he helps students attend college through a nonprofit scholarship fund he founded. He received the gold-level Volunteer Service Award in 2008 from President George W. Bush and in 2016 from President Barack Obama.
He is a licensed realtor and newspaper columnist and runs his own marketing firm.
