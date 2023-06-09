Katherine McMann Joins Weeks Medical Center

Katherine McMann

LANCASTER, N.H. — Weeks Rehabilitation Services Team of Weeks Medical Center (WMC), a partner of North Country Healthcare (NCH), recently welcomed Katherine McMann, DPT, to its Physical Therapy Team.

McMann graduated in 2011, as a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Husson University, in Maine, where she also earned her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology (2009), with a minor in Psychology.

