Katherine McMann Joins Weeks Medical Center

LANCASTER, N.H. — Weeks Rehabilitation Services Team of Weeks Medical Center (WMC), a partner of North Country Healthcare (NCH), recently welcomed Katherine McMann, DPT, to its Physical Therapy Team.
McMann graduated in 2011, as a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Husson University, in Maine, where she also earned her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology (2009), with a minor in Psychology.
A native of Lancaster, McMann is a 2005 graduate of White Mountains Regional High School. In high school, she tore her ACL playing soccer and then received Physical Therapy while recovering from the injury. She then went on to volunteer at Weeks Medical Center in the Physical Therapy Department, and decided that is what her career path would be.
“Katherine has enjoyed working with the geriatric population for the last 10 years, and is looking forward to getting lymphedema-certified and seeing outpatients at Weeks Medical Center,” stated NCH’s Marissa Rexford.
For an appointment with McMann, call (603) 788-5009. For more information about WMC, call (603) 788-4911 or visit weeksmedical.org.
