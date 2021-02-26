Kay Hausman, CNM Joins NVRH Women’s Wellness Center

Kay Hausman, CNM has joined the Women’s Wellness Center at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Before joining NVRH, Hausman practiced as a midwife for 13 years in the Rochester Regional Health System, a large hospital system in New York State. Although she grew up in Wayne County in upstate New York, and enjoyed her coworkers, she felt the pull to apply to NVRH.
“It is difficult to find a hospital that embraces midwifery as much as NVRH does,” Hausman said. “Once I interviewed with the other midwives, it was like going home. I knew that this was the place that would allow me to practice the kind of independent midwifery I had always wanted to practice.”
Hausman has lived in many states and has worked in a variety of different settings, including free-standing birth centers and tertiary hospitals. Being able to engage with her patients and to be present with them as they navigate large life changes is one of her passions.
“I have the privilege to work with women throughout the course of their lives,” she said. “And I get to make sure the experience is healthy and fulfilling. I’m there when they welcome new life into the world, but I’m also there to help them manage their health beyond pregnancy and childbirth.”
Midwives are independent providers, but they also work in close collaboration with their physician colleagues.
The Women’s Wellness Center provides OB/GYN care to individuals of all ages and health needs, and is staffed by certified nurse midwives, women’s health nurse practitioners, obstetrician/gynecologists and a behavior health specialist. The Women’s Wellness Center also works closely with Community Health Workers who provide resources to address quality of life issues such as housing, transportation, health insurance coverage and physical safety.
The position at NVRH caught her interest for multiple reasons: Hausman loves the midwifery culture, the NEK, and the hospital is close to friends and family in New York State.
“I moved here in January, during a pandemic,” she laughed. “But the experience has been wonderful. If that isn’t a test of the graciousness of Vermont and NVRH, I don’t know what is.”
“We are very excited to welcome Kay to our community,” VP of Medical Practices Laura Newell said. “Kay’s arrival rounds out our extraordinary birthing services here at NVRH. We are thrilled to offer our patients a provider that is so committed to helping them achieve an amazing childbirth experience.”
