Keisha Luce Named Executive Director At Highland Center for the Arts

The Board of Directors of the Highland Center for the Arts (HCA) announced the appointment of Keisha Luce, of Thetford, Vermont, as the organization’s Executive Director, effective January 15, 2020.
Ms. Luce brings a wide breadth of professional arts and administrative experience to HCA, most recently as executive director of Court Street Arts in Haverhill, New Hampshire. Court Street Arts saw substantial growth in revenue and audience numbers during Keisha’s tenure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.