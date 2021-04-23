Kendra Bell Joins WGSB Board Of Directors

Kendra Bell was recently elected to the Board of Directors for Woodsville Savings Bank and its holding company, Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.
A certified public accountant (CPA) and a partner with Cohos Advisors PLLC in Lancaster, Bell has 21 years of experience working with individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profits, providing tax, audit, and consultation services, and specializes in municipal and non-profit client services.
Kendra serves her community in many capacities. She is treasurer of the Board of Trustees for Morrison Hospital Association, a member of the board of directors of the Lancaster Rotary Club, a board member for Stark Village School, and a board member for SAU #58. In addition, she is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, New Hampshire Society of CPAs, New Hampshire Government Finance Officers Association, and NH Center for Nonprofits. She previously served on the Board of Directors of the NH Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Board of Directors for Coos Economic Development Corp.
Kendra is a graduate of Plymouth State University and lives in Stark, N.H. with her husband, Russell, and their two children, Sophia and Curtis.
“We are very happy to welcome Kendra to our team,” said Graham. “Her strong accounting background and municipal and non-profit work, along with her high level of service to local and professional organizations, make her a great asset to the board, the bank, and the communities we serve.”
