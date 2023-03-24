It’s been a Dog’s World for 15 years now at Kingdom Canine Center. The business, located on 738 Lynburke Road in Lyndonville, is the brainchild and career path of Deanna Baker.

When Deanna moved to Vermont in 2005, she had already owned a business similar to Kingdom Canine Center for five years, while living in New Hampshire. “It was the first ‘free roaming’ dog daycare in the area,” she said.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.