It’s been a Dog’s World for 15 years now at Kingdom Canine Center. The business, located on 738 Lynburke Road in Lyndonville, is the brainchild and career path of Deanna Baker.
When Deanna moved to Vermont in 2005, she had already owned a business similar to Kingdom Canine Center for five years, while living in New Hampshire. “It was the first ‘free roaming’ dog daycare in the area,” she said.
Once in Vermont, Deanna worked in a veterinarian’s office for two and a half years. “Then I decided I missed my career path.” She decided to go out on her own and established Kingdom Canine Center in 2008 at a location in Lyndonville, and for the next five years, offered grooming, daycare, training and agility classes.
In July 2013, she purchased a building on Route 5, renovated it and moved Kingdom Canine Center there; the move enabled her to offer boarding for her canine customers.
According to the website (https://www.kingdomcaninecenter.com), Kingdom Canine Center is “A dog’s world filled with multiple services, including Doggie Daycare, Overnight Boarding, Grooming, Training and Agility classes.”
The motto for Doggie Daycare is “Play all day, sleep all night … dogs get to play with each other, chase balls, and play with humans.” For boarding, the building has large, private rooms for dogs — they can be in and out, all day long. The dogs are never alone at night as someone lives on the premises. Weather permitting, dogs can play outside for as long as they want. There is also an indoor play area when the weather isn’t cooperating.
Kingdom Canine Center prides itself on using only gentle grooming methods. The staff never forces a pet to be groomed; they earn the trust of each dog, so the grooming experience will be less stressful. Grooming includes a bath with all natural shampoos, a brushout, nail trim, ear cleaning and trim if needed/desired. By having regular grooming the staff can help alert owners to any potential health issues.
Agility is a dog sport. Agility classes are held spring through fall. Dogs can learn to run through tunnels, leap over jumps, and maneuver though many other obstacles while being challenged mentally, as well as physically. Agility is great at building confidence in both dogs and humans.
During Kingdom Canine Center’s training classes, dogs can learn name recognition, focus, sit down, stay, come, leave it, sitting for the food dish, and more. The benefits of crate training and food choices are also covered. For now, the classes are on hold, due to lack of time and employees.
“I take pride in the fact that just about every dog loves coming here for any of my services,” said Deanna. “That passion is evident when owners get to see the wagging tails in front of them as they are being dragged in to see us!”
For more information for Kingdom Canine Center, go to the website, Facebook, or call 802-274-6033.
