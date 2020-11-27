This year Vermont Breakfast on the Farm shifted its approach to agritourism due to COVID-19.

Instead of hosting an in-person breakfast on the farm events, a virtual tour was held at Newmont Farm in Fairlee for 1,800 people in May. In addition, a new grant program was created to give Vermont farmers and industry organizations the opportunity to engage the public in learning about modern dairy farming in the Green Mountain State in creative ways.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.