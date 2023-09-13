This week Vermont Department of Labor will kick off Fall Job Fest, a collaborative effort with key partners across Vermont to provide six, in-person hiring events throughout September and October.

“It is crucial for the Vermont Department of Labor to help bridge the gap between job seekers and employers,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Through these in-person hiring events, we aim to empower job seekers to explore diverse career paths, engage with local employers, and find fulfilling employment opportunities right here in Vermont.”

