This week Vermont Department of Labor will kick off Fall Job Fest, a collaborative effort with key partners across Vermont to provide six, in-person hiring events throughout September and October.
“It is crucial for the Vermont Department of Labor to help bridge the gap between job seekers and employers,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Through these in-person hiring events, we aim to empower job seekers to explore diverse career paths, engage with local employers, and find fulfilling employment opportunities right here in Vermont.”
Upcoming job fair events organized by or in partnership with the Department of Labor include a fair at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndon on Friday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Others will be Thursday in Rutland, and in the coming weeks in Bennington, Brattleboro and Springfield.
All events above are free for job seekers, and all are encouraged to attend. For more information about future job fairs and other resources for individuals interested in career services, contact the Vermont Department of Labor at 802-828-4394 or visit our website www.labor.vermont.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.