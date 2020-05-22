Lafayette School’s Presby named Nurse of the Year

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Samantha Presby, the Lafayette Regional School’s nurse, was recently awarded the Excellence in Nursing from the New Hampshire Magazine and the New Hampshire Nurses Association.
This award honors the unsung heroes of the state’s healthcare community. “Nurses are key members of any healthcare team but their skills and contributions are often unrecognized,” stated Lafayette principal Gordie Johnk. “Mrs. Presby serves in a pivotal role that bridges health care and education. She oversees the emotional, mental, physical, and social health of all Lafayette students. Best practices taught in school can last a lifetime and can help countless others along the way.”
