LANCASTER, NH — Addyson Kenison, an eighth-grade student at Lancaster Elementary School, is a member of the National Junior Honor Society and Student Council at LES.
She was recently recognized as a student who has achieved excellence and possesses strong leadership potential, by Phoebe Buckman (middle school Social Studies teacher), who nominated her to attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference, an Envision by WorldStrides program that will be held this summer in Washington, D.C.
On Feb. 8, during the meeting of the John W Weeks VFW Post 3041 and the VFW Auxiliary Post 3041 in Lancaster, a donation request was received by both the Post and the Auxiliary for Addyson to attend the conference.
The Post voted to donate $1,000, and the Auxiliary made a donation of $200 to her for the trip. Their donation will help cover the cost of travel to and from Washington, D.C., as well as tuition (which includes room and board), site visits, transportation during the program, lectures, simulations, curriculum and materials.
Addyson looks forward to this experience, saying, “I am looking forward to representing our small community school at the JrNYLC. I would develop key skills on goal setting, teamwork, problem solving and communication. I will get to meet other middle school students from around the world … one of the key speakers is Anthony Robles. Mr. Robles was born with one leg and defied the odds and became a three-time all-American wrestler and the 2011 National Wrestling Champion.”
Those interested in helping Addyson by donating to her trip can contact her at (603) 631-0743, or contact Scott Holmes at Lancaster Elementary School, (603) 788-4924.
