The Vermont Department of Labor released Thursday the July unemployment figures that shows while Vermont, as a whole, had a steady unemployment rate that is lower than New England and the country, the Northeast Kingdom lags behind with some of the highest regional unemployment in the state.
Vermont’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 2.1 percent, the same as reported in June and down from 2.7 percent in July 2018 and reflects a nominal increase in the labor force. Vermont’s not seasonally adjusted rate was 2.2 percent. Seasonal adjustment takes into account anticipated and routine employment fluctuations, like school support staff being unemployed during the summer vacation.
The Northeast Kingdom, though, has the first, second and fourth highest unemployment rates when looking at the county level with 3.3 percent (not seasonally adjusted) unemployment in Orleans, 2.9 percent unemployment in Essex and 2.6 percent unemployment in Caledonia. This reflects a steady rate in Orleans with a slight decrease in the unemployment rate in Caledonia and slight increase in Essex counties. Year over year the three counties show a decrease in the unemployment rate.
The county with the lowest unemployment rate in the state is Chittenden, at 1.8 percent.
“Though our unemployment rate continues to be low, there are a number of Vermont workers looking for more hours or higher paying jobs. To get that next job, some of these individuals may need to acquire a new skill or become licensed in a specialized field,” said Vermont Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle.
The labor force size, which is a total of the number of people who are employed and unemployed in the Northeast Kingdom is reported as 14,792 in Caledonia, 13,497 in Orleans and 2,715 in Essex County.
Vermont Economic and Labor Market Information Chief Mathew Barewicz said while the unemployment report is a reflection of surveys taken with the individuals; another way to assess the health of a regional economy is through the number of jobs reported to the Department of Labor by employers. The latest annual numbers available show 10,692 jobs in Caledonia, 11,008 in Orleans and 1,104 in Essex, all reflecting a slight year over year increase. The average annual earnings were over $37,000 in Essex and Orleans counties and nearly $41,000 in Caledonia County.
