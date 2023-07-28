Lauren Stinehour Joins St. Johnsbury Edward Jones Office

Lauren Stinehour has joined the Edward Jones office in St. Johnsbury, serving as a financial advisor and partnering with her father, Larry Cipollone.
“My relationship with our firm goes back nearly 30 years when my father began his own practice with Edward Jones,” she notes in an online profile. “Over the years, I have witnessed the impact he’s had on his community; I now have the honor to work and learn alongside him and his branch team to continue existing relationships as well as establish new ones.”
She said she has joined the office as part of her lifelong desire to help people.
“I chose a career in financial services to make a difference in the lives of families in my community, and I joined Edward Jones because this firm focuses on serving the financial needs of individual investors of all ages, backgrounds and financial means,” she wrote.
She began her professional career in 2008 as an educator, teaching English as a second language to diverse groups of learners at schools across Virginia. She and her husband, Max, were originally from the Northeast Kingdom but had gone to Virginia as part of her husband’s U.S. Navy duty. The couple as two daughters Linnea, age 7, and Selene, 4.
