Lauren Stinehour Joins St. Johnsbury Edward Jones Office
Lauren Stinehour has joined the Edward Jones office in St. Johnsbury, serving as a financial advisor and partnering with her father, Larry Cipollone.

“My relationship with our firm goes back nearly 30 years when my father began his own practice with Edward Jones,” she notes in an online profile. “Over the years, I have witnessed the impact he’s had on his community; I now have the honor to work and learn alongside him and his branch team to continue existing relationships as well as establish new ones.”

