LITTLETON, NH — Littleton Food Co-op (LFC) convened last month at Copper Cannon Camp for its manager’s retreat.
Peter Christnacht, Copper Cannon executive director, was presented a check for $6,399.43 collected from LFC’s Partner of the Month Round Up program from September. Copper Cannon’s mission is to enrich the lives of under-served youth of New Hampshire by providing a quality tuition-free camp experience.
“Since 1963, they have been making a difference in the lives of youth,” LFC’s Becky Colpitts said. “Such a beautiful camp and thoughtful, fun-loving people. No wonder Copper Cannon Camp has such positive effects on our youth in New Hampshire. Thank you Copper Cannon Camp for all you do in service to our treasured children.”
Member-owned Littleton Food Co-op serves the community by providing food at a fair price. Everyone is welcome to shop and anyone is welcome to join. Located at the intersection of Cottage Street and Route 302 (exit 41 off I-93), the co-op is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
