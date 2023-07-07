LI Hires David Schilling As Director of Career and Technical Education

David Schilling is the new director of Career and Technical Education at Lyndon Institute. (Courtesy photo)

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute has hired David Schilling as the Career and Technical Education director.

Schilling was the principal of Cabot School until 2018 and then Danville School for the last five years. In 2022, he stepped down to create a technical learning program at Danville but returned to his previous role midway through the year. He was recognized as Vermont-recipient Principal of the Year of the National Association of Secondary Schools and Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals Association.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.