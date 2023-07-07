LI Hires David Schilling As Director of Career and Technical Education

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute has hired David Schilling as the Career and Technical Education director.
Schilling was the principal of Cabot School until 2018 and then Danville School for the last five years. In 2022, he stepped down to create a technical learning program at Danville but returned to his previous role midway through the year. He was recognized as Vermont-recipient Principal of the Year of the National Association of Secondary Schools and Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals Association.
“What drew me to Lyndon Institute was my interest in working to strengthen growing programs,” Schilling said. “I have seen my former students be a part of LI’s tech programs through our regional tech-ed center partnership and come back glowing from their experience.”
Head of School, Dr. Brian Bloomfield commented, “David’s background and years of experience as an educator in this area will be an important piece in our growing CTE programs. I am very excited at what he brings to LI.”
The values and mission for technical education is a point Mr. Schilling spoke about during his interview process. He met with CTE faculty during his campus visit. “It is exciting to be a part of an independent school,” he said. “There are possibilities to continue and expand on the work being done, especially with Binney Woods.” Binney Woods is a 300-acre property adjacent to Burke Mountain, which Lyndon Institute owns and utilizes as an outdoor classroom.
Schilling noted LI’s successful Welding program and emerging Applied Engineering and Design program are two offerings he looks forward to learning more about over the coming school year.
He resides in Woodbury with his wife, Marilla and their dog, Porter. In their free time, they enjoy taking their sailboat onto Lake Champlain.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.