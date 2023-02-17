LI Plans Career/Apprenticeship Fair
Buy Now

Lyndon Institute. (File Photo)

LYNDON CENTER — While college fairs are a normal part of the process for high school juniors and seniors, opportunities for secondary school students who may not be college-bound are hard to find.

This spring, with help from a grant through the Vermont Community Foundation’s NEK Fund, Lyndon Institute plans on changing that by offering a career and apprenticeship fair. It’s planned for April at Fenton Chester Arena.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.