Lisa Grimes Named The SAU 58 Champion For Children

A life-long resident of Groveton, N.H., Lisa Grimes was awarded the prestigious honor of being named the SAU 58 Champion for Children at a recent Northumberland School Meeting.
This award program was established by the New Hampshire School Administrators Association as a meaningful way to recognize New Hampshire citizens who have given distinguished and voluntary public service to benefit children. Winners embody, through action, the guiding principles to champion efforts designed to successfully provide for the needs of all children. Their recognition reflects unique and special service above and beyond their normal duties.
Grimes is a Groveton High School graduate who continues to take great pride in her alma mater. She strives every day to have the best facility for the children of Groveton schools. Her days never stop when she is off the clock.
Superintendent of Schools Ronna Cadarette said, “Purple. That is definitely what Lisa Grimes bleeds. She will tell you so. She is synonymous with the Groveton Eagles. She will also tell you (or argue) that the buildings have her name on them, so she has to stay late and is just volunteering. Lisa does double the work and tasks of her job description. She is supposed to leave at 1:00 most days. That very rarely happens. There is always one more thing she wants perfect.”
Her colleagues submitted letters of support for this surprise recognition to the North Country Superintendents of NHSAA. Not surprisingly, she also won the CFC award at the regional level. GHS Principal Erin Messer wrote, “Lisa Grime’s contributions to the children of this community are not measured in years but in decades.”
Grimes has decades of giving without asking for anything in return. Decades of doing the work that others refuse to do. Decades of making the sometimes impossible, possible. Decades of unconditional love for a school that is at the core of her being. There is no job that is too big or too small.
She will be honored again in May of 2022 at a statewide meeting where she is being considered for even further recognition at the state level, where everyone knows Lisa always says, “I do everything I do for the kids.”
Cadarette added, “There is no job that is too big or too small — because Lisa Grimes IS a Champion of ALL things Children.”
