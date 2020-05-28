Lisa Hinkson Joins Trumbull Team

Lisa Hinkson has joined the real estate sales and consulting firm of Trumbull & Associates as a sales representative.
A long-time New Hampshire resident, Hinkson grew up in Warren, Rhode Island. She is an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys camping, hiking, and has participated in the N.H. Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program. Her passion for helping people began with her accounting expertise when she assisted people collecting health benefits and payments, working late evenings and weekends. While searching for her ideal home in the North Country, her desire to help people with real estate became evident and she committed to become a licensed sales agent.
