LITTLETON — The town is looking at a cultural arts center to be housed in the Littleton Opera House, a $1.7 to $2.4 million project that would include a performance venue, multi-purpose room and lounge, as well as a potential community kitchen, outdoor deck and radio broadcast studio.

A conceptual plan was presented at Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting by Dennis Mires, of The Architects, of Manchester, who advanced the plan and explored its feasibility through a $12,000 New Hampshire Community Development Block Grant and a $5,000 U.S. Department of Agricultural Grant through the St. Johnsbury-based Northern Community Investment Corp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.