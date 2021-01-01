Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
This is what visitors would see as they enter the new cultural arts center that, if it moves forward and finds funding, would be based in the Littleton Opera House. The conceptual plan was presented to the town this week. (Courtesy image)
A conceptual plan for a new cultural arts center to be based out of the Littleton Opera House is advancing. (Courtesy image)
This is what visitors would see as they enter the new cultural arts center that, if it moves forward and finds funding, would be based in the Littleton Opera House. The conceptual plan was presented to the town this week. (Courtesy image)
LITTLETON — The town is looking at a cultural arts center to be housed in the Littleton Opera House, a $1.7 to $2.4 million project that would include a performance venue, multi-purpose room and lounge, as well as a potential community kitchen, outdoor deck and radio broadcast studio.
A conceptual plan was presented at Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting by Dennis Mires, of The Architects, of Manchester, who advanced the plan and explored its feasibility through a $12,000 New Hampshire Community Development Block Grant and a $5,000 U.S. Department of Agricultural Grant through the St. Johnsbury-based Northern Community Investment Corp.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.