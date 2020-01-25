Littleton Area Chamber Celebrates Men For Contributions To Community

David Harkless

The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce staff and Board of Directors announced the recipients of the 2019 Citizen and Volunteer of the Year awards.

Paul Harvey, the 2019 Citizen of the Year, is a Littleton native, and graduated from Littleton High School in 1969. In August of 1967, he worked for Doug Brown and the Littleton Cemetery Crew, and continued to work summers there through high school and college, returning full time after college. In the early 1980s, he managed Glenwood Cemetery and other cemeteries in Littleton. He enjoys keeping the cemeteries beautiful and well kept.

