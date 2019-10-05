The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Business Leader of the Year Award sponsored by Mascoma Bank. The award which honors an outstanding business leader in the Littleton area is given each year at the Chamber’s Economic Development Luncheon. All are invited to nominate individuals who fit the criteria.
The nomination deadline is Friday, Oct. 18. This year’s luncheon and award ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 25, featuring keynote speaker Frank Edelblut, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Littleton Opera House. Attendees should register in advance.
For more information and a link to the nomination and registration forms visit littletonareachamber.com.
