The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is once again seeking nominations for its 2019 George & Janice Kirk Volunteer of the Year Award as well as the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award. The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s 98th Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner. All are invited to nominate individuals who fit the criteria. The nomination deadline is Friday, Dec. 28, 2019 by 4 p.m.
The 98th Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. The event begins with a 5 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by dinner, a dynamic keynote speaker and awards ceremony. The Chamber will also be honoring the 2019 Student of the Year from Littleton High School. That nominee is chosen through the High School.
