Littleton Area Senior Center Is Recipient Of April Generosity

LITTLETON, NH — The Littleton Area Senior Center (LASC) is the April recipient of Littleton Food Co-op’s Partner of the Month roundup. LASC was also voted last year as a Partner of the Month by Co-op member/owners.
“Each time you ‘round up’ during the month of April you will be supporting services that assist older adults and adults with disabilities to live safe, healthy, and independent lives within their community,” Co-op Outreach Coordinator Becky Colpitts said. “Services offered by LASC include on-demand, door-to-door transportation, activities such as bone builders, tai chi, and educational seminars, and nutritional services that include home-delivered meals and Grab and Go meals. In addition, each home-delivered meals beneficiary receives a daily ‘wellness’ check to ensure that the individual is safe and healthy.” All services are free of charge, although donations are accepted, she added.
In fiscal year 2021, LASC provided 63,559 meals for 693 older adults or adults with disabilities. The agency provides services to the residents of Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Landaff, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe and Sugar Hill.
All Littleton Food Co-op Partners are locally focused, socially and environmentally responsible, non-political and secular. The Co-op is located at the intersection of Cottage Street and Route 302 in Littleton.
