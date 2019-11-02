The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce named Meadow Leasing Inc. its Featured Member for November 2019.
Noted Joseph Depalma, from Meadow Leasing, “Here at Meadow Leasing, we lease and sell storage container units, storage trailers (up to 53’ in length), office trailers of all sizes, and loam/topsoil. We also have the trucks and equipment available for hire to facilitate heavy equipment moves and general trucking services for customers.”
Val Poulsen founded Meadow Leasing 40 years ago. Depalma purchased Meadow Leasing in 2018.
“Mr. Poulsen chose to sell to me due, primarily, I believe due to my established connection to Littleton’s community and my previously established relationships with Meadow Leasing’s long-time employees- I was a long-time customer before I became the owner,” stated Depalma.
“One of the things I enjoy most about working at Meadow Leasing is the daily opportunity to be directly involved with the vibrant North Country economy,” noted Depalma. “It might be the delivery of a storage container to the Bike Shop for an annual sale, Walmart needing space for Christmas lay-aways, a local brewery needing extra space, or the Appalachian Mountain Club seeking specialized trucking, we love being a piece of the North Country economic puzzle!”
Meadow Leasing can be reached at 603-444-7026 or at meadowleasinginc.com. Meadow Leasing’s offices and facilities are located at 1091 Meadow Street in Littleton.
