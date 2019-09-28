Littleton Chamber Makes Toy Shop Its Featured Member For October

The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce announced Little Village Toy & Book Shop is its Featured Member for October.
Little Village Toy & Book Shop opened its doors on June 13, 2014. Owner Clare Brooks, and long-time book buyer, Stacey Fish, were the brains, hands, and hearts behind all the hard work and care put into bringing back a toy and book shop to Main Street in Littleton. They were previous employees of the bookstore that was previously located in the same building. Just over five years later the store has over 20,000 products and employs both part-time and full-time employees.
The motto at Little Village is, Play…Laugh…Learn.
Employee Erin Mae said, “The idea is that children can play with almost anything we have to offer and learn without even realizing it. The selection at Little Village satisfies every age range, skill set, and fun factor. We have everything from classic toys and games to the hottest new award-winning items available.”
The team at Little Village finds ways to support others in the community with unique efforts like their Penny Jar Fundraiser, which collects change from customers that is donated to help organizations and individuals in need. The store also plays host to events like their weekly story time on Monday or themed events throughout the year.
Little Village Toy & Book shop is at 81 Main Street in Littleton, N.H.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce promotes economic development in the Littleton area by attracting and growing local business, providing resources to membership and branding the area for tourists and relocation.
