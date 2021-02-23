Littleton Co-op Announces Successful 2020 Partner Of The Month Program

Littleton Food Co-op recently announced the total for 2020 from its Partner of the Month Round-up program: $67,038.63 was given at the register and every penny was given to the Partners who were selected by the Co-op member/owners during the Partner of the Month fair which happens in August.
The recipient organizations for 2020 were: Healthy Food Access Fund, Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, North Country Beekeepers Association, Granite United Way COVID Relief Fund, White Mountain Mental Health, Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, Littleton Dog Park, Copper Cannon Camp, Disabled American Veterans North Country Chapter 21, Littleton Food Co-op Community Fund, local food pantries, Bethlehem Trails and PRKR Mountain Trails.
Co-op member/owners and customers from the community gave generously during a challenging year. Habitat for Humanity — Ammonoosuc Region gave their month to Granite United Way so that money could be collected for COVID relief fund, which brought in food gift cards to the community during the first months of the pandemic. For more information about Littleton Co-op’s Partner of the Month program, visit the website at littletoncoop.com.
