Littleton Co-op’s HFA Fund Benefits From January ‘Round Up’

LITTLETON, NH — In January, the Littleton Food Co-op’s Partner of the Month was their own Healthy Food Access Fund. This fund allows those who need financial assistance to join the co-op as an member/owner and take advantage of our Healthy Food Access (HFA) program.
HFA is Littleton Food Co-op’s member support program for participants in SNAP, SSI, SSDI, WIC, recipients of VA benefits and other supplemental income. Participating Co-op member/owners save 10 percent on the total of their grocery bill with the exceptions of alcohol, gift cards and other stand exclusions.
Those who are SNAP participants are offer Granite State Market Match which doubles SNAP/EBT benefits for local, organic, and conventional fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds and seedlings. Just make sure to say “Market Match” to cashiers before checking out.
Littleton Food Co-op supports local farmers, producers, and artisans so the community can thrive. The funds collected in the Co-op’s “round up” program in January, to benefit HFA, totaled $5,176.10, with every penny going into this reserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.