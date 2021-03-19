Most of the booths were full at The Littleton Diner on Wednesday morning.
The sound of conversation mixed with the smell of coffee and comfort food at the iconic Main Street eatery, which re-opened this week after a three-and-a-half month, self-imposed COVID-19 shutdown.
With vaccinations underway, and a return to normalcy around the corner, owner Chris Williford was optimistic about the future.
Looking at the roomful of customers — seated in booths separated by Plexiglas barriers — Williford was encouraged that consumer confidence would return in the coming months.
“Today’s a good day,” he said.
It’s been a year since Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive order closed restaurant dining rooms on March 16, 2020.
What followed was a quick and dramatic economic downturn. The state’s unemployment rate spiked at 16 percent in April, the highest level since the Great Depression. The hospitality and tourism industries, keys to the New Hampshire economy, saw some of the steepest job losses. That same month U.S. retail sales fell 16.4 percent.
The North Country weathered the storm.
Nearly all of the region’s restaurants remain open — so far — thanks to a combination of government assistance, customer support, business innovation, and careful financial planning.
The Littleton Diner had a tougher year than most. It was closed 6 1/2 of the past 12 months. That included the state-ordered closure from March through June.
The 91-year-old business couldn’t expand to outdoor seating. It wasn’t geared towards curbside service. And COVID anxiety and fear discouraged indoor dining.
Faced with those challenges (and more), Williford controlled what he could. He installed the Plexiglas partitions, requires customers to wear masks, invested in takeout containers, and tightened already strict health and hygiene procedure.
And when customer traffic slowed to a trickle in December, during a statewide surge in COVID cases, the diner went into hibernation.
“We would have become a casualty had we stayed open,” he said.
Like many small businesses, the diner received financial assistance through the federal Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs.
In addition, North Country business people like Williford were already preparing for traditional, seasonal lulls in traffic.
That frugal, Yankee approach helped Williford to make it through the toughest stretches of the pandemic.
“We always try to set aside money for the slower months,” he said. “Our mortgage is the same in January as it is in August. But we don’t have nearly the business in January as we do in August. That constant has never changed.”
COVID heightened that seasonal planning.
“We were more conscious of it last summer because we knew this winter was going to be more difficult than normal. It was so difficult we closed,” he said. “But we were able to close because we had money set aside.”
As the focus shifts to re-opening businesses, some industries face staffing shortages, particularly the retail, hospitality and service industries.
Employers worry that enhanced unemployment has encouraged people to stay home, rather than re-enter the workforce. Congress approved enhanced unemployment at an additional $600 per week last year, and recently extended it at an extra $300 per week through September. That has made it difficult for some businesses to fill job openings.
Williford has not experienced that problem. He said the diner staff — approximately 20 full- and part-time workers — have been loyal.
“We have a great relationship with our staff. They treat us well, and we treat them well,” he said. “We were in communication with them throughout the period we were closed. We were there for them if a crisis happened, and thankfully nothing did. And they were all very anxious to get back to work.”
The pandemic’s long-term impacts remain unclear.
Williford expects some changes will be permanent. He expects to leave the Plexiglas barriers up. He anticipates the diner will continue to invest in takeout containers, wrap silverware, and keep up with more stringent cleaning routines.
When asked about COVID’s effect on the regional economy, he was less certain.
“I’ll let you know in a year,” he said.
When government aid runs out, and bills are due, some businesses may be forced to shut their doors, he said.
However, he hoped that everyone would make it through. More competition makes for a stronger economy, he said.
“It depends on each individual business. How they handle it,” he said. “I think any business that plans for the future is probably going to be fine. But if you’re just thinking about today, you’re going to be in trouble tomorrow.”
Business at the diner this week has been below pre-COVID levels. But it’s been steady.
And after 3 1/2 months away, Williford couldn’t be happier to see his customers again.
“It’s good to be back together as a diner community, to see familiar faces, to have the phone ringing off the hook,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”
