Littleton Eye Care Welcomes New Optometrist

Dr. Ryan K. Watari

Littleton Eye Care recently announced the addition of Dr. Ryan K. Watari to its team of doctors. Dr. Watari received his Doctor of Optometry Degree from the New England College of Optometry in May 2020.

Dr. Watari earned membership to the prestigious Beta Sigma Kappa International Optometric Honor Society upon graduation. He also received several accolades, including the Beider Moral Obligation Scholarship and the Ned S. Witkin Low Vision Award.

