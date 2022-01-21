LITTLETON, NH — Horizons Engineering Inc., a Littleton-based engineering, land surveying and environmental consulting firm, recently acquired White Mountain Survey & Engineering, Inc., in Ossipee, N.H. With its new presence in Ossipee, Horizons now totals eight offices in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
White Mountain Survey & Engineering will remain under the leadership of James Rines, the firm’s first employee in 1977. “We are thrilled to bring WMS&E into the Horizons family,” he said. “By joining forces, we strengthen our practice and support all of our clients more fully.”
“Horizons is very much looking forward to bringing the expertise and enthusiasm of WMS&E into the firm,” said Horizons Engineering CEO Jon Warzocha. “The addition of WMS&E adds a talented group of like-minded land survey and engineering professionals to our team, and further expands our geographic footprint.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.