Littleton Food Co-op And Meadowstone Farm Kicking Off NH Eat Local Month

The Littleton Food Co-op and Meadowstone Farm are kicking off NH Eat Local Month by sponsoring the premiere evening of the acclaimed film The Biggest Little Farm on Aug. 3 at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem.
The free evening will begin at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres prepared and sourced from Meadowstone Farm and the Littleton Food Co-op. The Colonial Theatre will provide a cash bar featuring beer and wine. Dress up and wear your barnyard best and have your photo taken with a local farmer.
Enter to win a door prize from Meadowstone Farm, the Littleton Food Co-op and Ammonoosuc Health Care. Movie starts at 7:30. Pick up your free tickets at the service desk at the Littleton Food Co-op. Tickets are going fast and seating is limited.
