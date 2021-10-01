Littleton Food Co-op Fundraiser Benefits Above The Notch Humane Society

The Littleton Food Co-op (LFC) recently benefited the Above the Notch Humane Society with a check for $6,722.38.
Above the Notch is a humane society that exists to provide protection for unwanted or abused animals in Littleton and the surrounding areas of northern New Hampshire and Vermont. The Society also has a responsibility for public education in the areas of animal care and welfare. The funds given were through the LFC Round-up program at the cash register. All of the money collected goes directly to the Partner of the Month. A big thank you to the Co-ops member/owners and customers for rounding up their purchases. A little here and there really adds up and is greatly appreciated by the non-profits that are voted on by LFC member/owners.
Everyone is welcome to shop and anyone is welcome to join. Located at the intersection of Cottage Street and Route 302 (exit 41 off I-93), the Littleton Food Co-op is open daily from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
