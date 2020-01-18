Littleton Food Co-op Fundraiser Benefits Adaptive Sports Partners

Littleton Food Co-op employee John Kroeger Jr., left, helps Thomas Shovlin, executive director of Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country (ASPNC), hold a giant check noting the amount of money the Co-op donated to Adaptive Sports in a recent store fundraiser. (Courtesy Photo)

Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country (ASPNC) benefited from being Littleton Food Co-op’s Partner of the Month in December. A round-up at the register fundraising initiative helped raise $6,575 for Adaptive Sports.

Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country provides sport, recreation, and wellness opportunities for a broad range of people with disabilities. Adaptive participants say that ASPNC has enabled them to do things they never thought they would be able to do.

