Littleton Food Co-op Fundraiser Benefits Adaptive Sports Partners

Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country (ASPNC) benefited from being Littleton Food Co-op’s Partner of the Month in December. A round-up at the register fundraising initiative helped raise $6,575 for Adaptive Sports.
Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country provides sport, recreation, and wellness opportunities for a broad range of people with disabilities. Adaptive participants say that ASPNC has enabled them to do things they never thought they would be able to do.
