LITTLETON, N.H. — The Littleton Food Co-op announced the Healthy Food Access (HFA) program as Partner of the Month for January. The Neighboring Food Co-op Association and the Cooperative Fund of New England created the Food Co-ops and Healthy Food Access Project to support neighboring food co-ops to make healthy food and co-op ownership more accessible to all community members.
This project is supported by Jane’s Trust, and project partners include Hunger Free Vermont and New England Farmers Union. Healthy Food Access strives to increase access to healthy food for those with limited means; support collaboration among food co-ops to engage and serve individuals and families with limited food budgets; and demonstrate the capacity of food co-ops to increase access to healthy food and co-op membership for everyone.
