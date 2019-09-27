Littleton Food Co-op announced its October Partners of the Month are Littleton Food Pantry, All Saints Food Cupboard, Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Bethlehem Food Pantry. The store will be collecting donations through its Round-Up program at the register to give to the local outreach programs.
Littleton Food Pantry, located 70 Redington St. in Littleton, is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. - noon. They serve 110 families per month.
All Saints’ Community Food Cupboard is located at 35 School St. in Littleton. It is open Tuesday and Thursday 9 - 10 a.m. and Sunday 9 - 9:45 a.m. They have 38 food cupboard volunteers. In 2018 they served a total of 1,524 households, 3,628 individuals and had 1,110 clients 18 years and under. The number of meals provided to neighbors in need in 2018 was 32,652.
Franconia Community Church of Christ, Good Neighbor Food Pantry, located at 44 Church St. in Franconia, serves between 50 and 55 families per week. They provide over 1,700 meals per month for families. Clients are permitted to attend the pantry once a week. Good Neighbor food pantry serves the towns of Littleton, Bethlehem, Franconia, Easton, Sugar Hill, Lisbon and Landaff. The pantry is open every week between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Bethlehem Food Pantry is located at 2155 Main St. in Bethlehem, right in the Town Hall. It is accessible Monday and Wednesday 10 - 11 a.m. and Tuesday 2 - 3 p.m. They serve 50 people a month and also help supply the SWAN (Supplying Weekend Assistance through Nutrition) program at Bethlehem Elementary School.
Support the organizations through the donation opportunity at Littleton Food Co-op throughout October.
