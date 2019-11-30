Littleton Food Co-op’s Partners Receive ‘Record-Breaking’ Support

The Littleton Food Co-op presented a check to its October Partners of the Month — Littleton area food pantries — on Nov. 15. It was a record-breaking “Round-Up” month to support the food pantries ahead of the holiday season.
The Littleton Food Pantry prepared over 125 Thanksgiving baskets. The Bethlehem Food Pantry will be working with the SWAN (Supplying Weekend Assistance through Nutrition) program at Bethlehem Elementary School to help 28 food insecure families in the area. The All Saints Food Pantry will be using the funds to keep their shelves stocked during the winter season, and the Good Neighbor Food Pantry filled 85 food baskets for Thanksgiving.
