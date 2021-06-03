Littleton Food Co-op Supports ACHS
Becky Colpitts, Littleton Food Co-op’s Community Outreach Coordinator and Jill Kimball, Community Relations Director at Ammonoosuc Community Health Care Services hold the check presented to ACHS on June 2 through the LFC Partner of the Month program in April. The money will go directly to help offset the cost of care for those in need of medical or dental care at ACHS. (Courtesy photo)

