Littleton Food Co-op Supports ACHS

Becky Colpitts, Littleton Food Co-op’s Community Outreach Coordinator and Jill Kimball, Community Relations Director at Ammonoosuc Community Health Care Services hold the check presented to ACHS on June 2 through the LFC Partner of the Month program in April. The money will go directly to help offset the cost of care for those in need of medical or dental care at ACHS. (Courtesy photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Legendary Swimmer Helps School Navigate Turbulent Year
- Scott Favreau: ‘I Don’t Care Anymore’
- Ducklings Saved Thanks To ‘Quack’ Response From LPD, LFD
- Proposed Landfill Dominates Petitioned Warrant Articles At Dalton Town Meeting
- Juveniles To Blame For Mall Crimes
- Police Logs
- Grand Jury Indicts Rafael Ortiz On Federal Gun Charge
- Region’s Only Emergency Veterinary Clinic Reopens
- Police Perspectives: Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris
- Barnet Farm Featured In Wide-Reaching Mini-Doc Series
Local Sports
- Friday Local Playoff Scores (June 4) And Saturday Schedule
- Girls Athlete Of The Week (May 24-30): Lake Region’s Paige Currier
- Boys Athlete Of The Week (May 24-30): Lake Region’s Cole Alexander
- Thursday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Finkle, Crusaders Silence Huskies; St. J Girls Fall In Tennis, Ultimate
- White Mountains Picks Off Winnisquam In Eight, Reaches D-III Quarters
- Thursday Top Local Performers (June 3)
- Thursday Local Playoff Scores (June 3) And Upcoming Schedule
- The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 24-30
- Wednesday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Huskies Outlast Crusaders, 18-16; Littleton Girls Reach D-III Title Match
- Smith, Howe Help Colebrook Punch Ticket To Quarterfinals
Local Features
- Chamber Made: Shining The Light On All That Town Clerks Do
- Albany General Store Reopens
- Casella, Rudarpa Break Ground On Natural Gas Plant
- LRH Nurse Wins Excellence Award
- Littleton Food Co-op Supports ACHS
- Cabot Introduces New Farm Trail
- New Bishop Called In Lyndonville
- Area Students Graduate from Clarkson University
- Samuel Swenson Named to Dean’s List at Cedarville University
- Groveton Middle Schoolers Garner NH Top Honors In Fish Art Contest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.