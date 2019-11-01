The Littleton Dog Park Committee is the Littleton Food Co-op Partner of the Month for November.
The Dog Park Committee was formed in October 2017 by the Littleton Board of Selectmen to explore the possibilities of building a dog park in Littleton. It has developed plans and designs for a dog park. The committee continues to work with the Littleton Town Manager to locate the right site for the dog park.
Co-Chairs Sue Pilotte and Chris Wilkins, along with other committee members have been doing fundraising for the park’s needs, such as fencing, landscaping, water features, and signs for the rules of the park.
To date, the grassroots fundraising efforts have been positive. Over $3,000 has been given.
Visit the Littleton Food Co-op at 43 Bethlehem Road, on the corner of Cottage Street and Rte 302, in November and ask the cashier to “round up” your balance in support of the Littleton Dog Park. Committee members will be assisting the cashiers and will be available to talk to customers at the store. There will be a fundraising table set up in the foyer selling possible gifts for the holiday season.
For more information on the Dog Park contact Pilotte at 603-575-5324 and Wilkins at 603-575-9170.
