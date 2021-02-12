LITTLETON — Optometrist by trade, hometown boy at heart.
Joel Tuite, owner of Hometown Eye Care, will be expanding his business to another location this spring and intends to continue what he’s always been doing since practicing in his native Littleton — serving his fellow community members, many of whom he’s known since he was a kid.
In May, he plans to move his practice from its current location at 678 Meadow St. to a parcel on West Main Street in front of the police station.
“When I opened my doors two years ago, it was a big question mark,” said Tuite. “It was the biggest risk I’ve ever taken. I was shooting from the hip. This could be great or I could be doing something different in six months. Thankfully, it’s been great. We just want to keep the ball rolling.”
Practicing in Littleton for the last 12 years, he went solo and opened Hometown Eye Care in June 2018.
The new building is 4,000 square feet, about 2 ½ times larger than his existing practice.
“It’s going to give us a lot more room for everything,” said Tuite.
Despite the uncertainty from COVID-19, business has been strong.
“We’ve been extremely blessed and busy,” he said. “I feel extremely fortunate. A lot of my patients have been long-term patients. This is my hometown, I grew up there, and that’s where I got the name for the practice. My goal is to service the population for the remainder of my career. I have no intention of going anywhere. I love where I live. For me, it’s a matter of giving back to those who gave to me. I see former teachers, I see former doctors, you name it, anybody I’ve known during my childhood. These people are part of my community and that’s why I came home. I love practicing for people that I know.”
The new building will afford the opportunity to increase production and make it a multi-doctor practice instead of a solo practice, he said.
“My intention is to bring in more practitioners to help take off some of the backlog and to add to our team,” said Tuite. “We can certainly hold at least three optometrists in there. The goal initially is to grow slowly. We never want to get too big because we always want to service the population that we have. We always want to be on a first-name basis and want to grow old with our patients. A lot of the patients I currently see I’ve seen for the last 10 years.
Last summer, ground broke for the building, which is now up.
The team is currently in the phase of installing countertops, cabinets and flooring.
“We’ll have full occupancy in there and will be ready to roll on day one,” said Tuite.
Getting there was a family effort.
Spearheading construction and helping Tuite through the whole process were his Uncle John (Tuite), a general contractor, and father, Paul, who own Tuite Painting and who have been involved in construction work for many years.
“I give a lot of credit to my dad and my uncle,” he said. “They helped me out a lot.”
Part of the Littleton High School Class of 1999, Tuite went on to graduate from Colby Sawyer College in New London with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and then went on to the New England College of Optometry, in Boston, to earn a doctorate in Optometry.
Soon afterward, he returned to his hometown and eventually launched his own practice, which treats everything from pediatrics to geriatrics, provides ocular disease management care, co-manages with surgeons, and provides patients with cataracts and glaucoma care services.
“We have many referral sources at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and other areas, in which we refer for any procedures that are necessary,” said Tuite. “We are a full-scope rural optometry office. We can literally do pretty much everything.”
He’s looking forward to continuing in a new and larger clinic.
“This area’s home to me, it’s as simple as that,” said Tuite. “I love where I live and want to be here forever. My hope is that we can give people the stability that they’re looking for in a practitioner who’s young and willing to care for a lot of people and willing not to go anywhere. My favorite part of the whole examination is talking with my patients outside of the eye world. ‘How’s the family, where have you been, how was the trip,’ stuff like that. That’s’ what I enjoy the most with what I do. The cool thing is I can do this with these people every year. It’s almost like a big family. It’s like a big family reunion.”
Current patients will be notified through multiple ways about the relocation, and new patients will know that Hometown Eye Care could be in their backyard, Tuite.
“We’re happy to take new patients and we’ll be looking to grow as time progresses,” he said. “A lot of people had a positive impact on my life here. It’s so cool to be able to see those people in a reverse role, being able to give back to them. That’s my favorite part of being here … I’m grateful for the patients that we have and their loyalty to us. We are very family oriented here. That is our goal, to treat the children of the grandparents and everyone in between. We try to service as many people as we can in our community and are very grateful for the community support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.