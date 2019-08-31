Businesses within the Littleton Industrial Park are jointly hosting a Community Open House on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 1-7 p.m.
With 380 acres dedicated to commerce, the Littleton Industrial Park is home to 18 businesses, which employ more than 1,200 people. From manufacturing boots to healing bug bites and wounds to managing content and delivering packages…it all happens from the hub of the Littleton Industrial Park.
During this self-driving tour, you’ll stop at participating businesses in the Industrial Park to learn who they are and what they do, more about their community outreach efforts and current employment opportunities. These companies will provide a brief facility tour, light refreshments, giveaways and answers to all your questions. Participating businesses include; Littleton Coin Company, Genfoot America, Inc. New England Wire Technologies, Schwan’s Sales Enterprises, Secured Network Services & Tender Corporation.
Pick up your “Passport” and begin at Littleton Coin Company (1309 Mount Eustis Rd. Littleton, N.H.) any time from 1-7 p.m. on Sept. 12. Once you’ve completed this self-guided tour, turn in your Passport at any of the participating businesses to be entered to win prizes. Nomads Kitchen food truck will be on-site.
For additional information check out the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce website littletonareachamber.com.
