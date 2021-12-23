Littleton Regional Healthcare Appoints New Clinical Director of Critical Care Services

Riley Vashaw, RN, BSN has accepted the position of Clinical Director of Critical Care Services at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Vashaw joined LRH in May of 2011 as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department. He has since served in a dual role as a clinical supervisor and emergency department registered nurse, as assistant manager of outpatient services, and again as a clinical supervisor and registered nurse in LRH’s emergency department.
Vashaw started his career in emergency nursing at Eastern Maine Medical before returning to northern New Hampshire. A Whitefield native, he was eager to return home and serve patients of the North Country. In his spare time, Riley enjoys spending time with his wife, two young children and their two dogs.
Since stepping into his new role in September, he continues to cover nursing shifts, as well due to the high demand for nursing staff to care for LRH’s significant volume of COVID-19 positive patients. When asked about his immediate goals as clinical director, Vashaw said recruitment, retention, team-building, and staff development were at the top of his list. He has been a long-time contributor to LRH’s Nursing Transition to Professional Practice program, bridging the gap between education and real-world application for LRH’s newly-graduated registered nurses.
Vashaw says he’s confident that his 10 years of nursing at LRH gives him an advantage of knowing the needs of the frontline staff. “His colleagues clearly feel the same, encouraging Riley to pursue this new position at LRH in the first place,” said Koren Superchi, LRH chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services. “Riley feels honored that staff have such faith in his abilities to further develop critical care services at LRH. When compared to other healthcare organizations that Riley has worked at in the past, he feels LRH’s strong sense of family and togetherness sets it apart, mentioning he never expected to enjoy small community medicine as much as he does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.