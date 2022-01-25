Littleton Regional Healthcare Appoints New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Steven Shaffer accepted the position of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Littleton Regional Healthcare. Shaffer initially joined LRH in 2021 as Interim CFO.
Shaffer brings to LRH an extensive background as a finance executive with his most recent role as Owner/CEO of ComForCare Home Care in Naples, Florida. He has served as Vice President of Finance, as well as, Chief Financial Officer for various healthcare organizations including Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Atrium Health in Wayne, New Jersey, Revera Health, Inc. in Middletown, Connecticut, and Royal Health Care in New York. Shaffer also has actuarial experience from his work with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield of New York.
He received his BS in Finance and Management Information Systems from Oregon State University of Oregon and Master of Business Administration from St. John’s University in New York. With his strong background in hospital and health insurance finances and technology management, Shaffer joins LRH to ensure success in their mission.
When he is not working he enjoys traveling with his wife Denise who has promised to take a 289-day world cruise with him touching all 7 continents and over 170 ports of call. Shaffer enjoys his 5 children and all that they have to offer including triplets (two girls and a boy age 23) and two more boys age 17 and 19. When not flipping through cruise brochures he enjoys reading history and biographies and watching movies. He also enjoys the outdoors with hiking, the beach, and long Sunday morning drives in the countryside.
“We are pleased to welcome Steven as our new Vice President and CFO. Steven brings high-level financial leadership and knowledge needed to move forward with LRH’s strategic goals,” stated Robert Nutter, President at LRH.
